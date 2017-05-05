Cosby student denied bond after prosecutors say he is ‘threat to the public’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Crime Insider Sources confirmed an 18-year-old Cosby High School student was denied bond after being arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl on school property.

Logan Osborn has been charged with carnal knowledge of a child age 13-15 years old, according to police.

Police said the alleged incident happened last Friday, April 28, around 9 p.m.

At his bond hearing, prosecutors described Osborn as a “threat to the public,” according to sources.

Crime Insider Sources said an assistant commonwealth’s attorney told the court the girl was not a Cosby student, but was at the school the night of the alleged incident for an event.

Sources said the prosecutor told the judge Osborn took the girl into a wooded area on school property, bound her neck and hands with a belt, and then forced her to perform a sex act.

But, sources said the prosecutor testified Osborn told police he met the girl the week before, and she was his girlfriend. Police previously confirmed that Osborn was known to the teen victim.

Sources said the prosecutor said Osborn told police the sex act was consensual.

An athletic website list Osborn as a senior wrestler at Cosby.

