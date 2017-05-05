Marine reported missing in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. -- The search continues for a Virginia-based Marine reported missing by his wife.

Staff Sgt. Joshua Whatley, 34, left his Norfolk home to go to work Wednesday morning, but never showed up.

Whatley's family said his phone was turned off.

Whatley's sister said her brother had been deployed five times to Iraq and Afghanistan.

"I don't care who you are, if you go over there. You're going to come back different end of story. You see things you are not supposed to see as a human being," Tiffany Lantz said. "We just want him home and safe."

A missing persons report was filed with Norfolk Police. Investors do not consider his disappearance to be suspicious.

The Whatleys made national headlines last year when they spoke out over fears contaminates were making kids sick with cancer on military housing.