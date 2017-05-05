× Fulton residents want real stop signs installed for safety of kids, drivers

RICHMOND, Va. — Homeowners in a Fulton neighborhood contacted the CBS 6 Problem Solvers over a safety concern about the roads in their subdivision. Neighbors said it can be tricky to navigate their streets, especially the intersections, because there are no standard stop signs.

They pointed out a few temporary signs that recently popped up in their community. One neighbor said those smaller signs that are close to the ground have been there a few months.

Homeowner Curtis Coleman said it’s a safety concern that he thinks about daily as he drives in and out of the Fulton Village subdivision.

The makeshift signs, he said just aren’t acceptable.

“You can’t even see them,” Coleman said. “Half the time they’re falling on the ground. If the wind is hard, it’s going on the ground.”

Coleman also added that the signs need to be raised, so they are more visible.

His wife Denise said the lack of proper signage has her worried about her father driving to her home and worried about the safety of neighborhood kids.

“They’re riding their bikes here and come down the hill through the intersections,” Denise said. “We just don’t know. There are no stop signs.”

Problem Solvers contacted developer Jay Epstein, who said the city of Richmond put up the small, temporary signs. He also said the city is responsible for installing the standard stop signs that the Coleman’s and other homeowners said they desperately need.

The Department of Public Works said it is actually the developer’s responsibility to install the standard stop signs when the subdivision was first built. Neighbors worried about getting into an accident said they don’t care whose job it is, they just want the stop sign issue addressed immediately.

“Everybody is complaining around here because you can have an accident because nobody knows when to stop,” Coleman added. As for when the stop signs will be installed, Epstein told CBS 6 that he is willing to put them up if he gets permission from the city.

We’ll continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.