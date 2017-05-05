× Car sinks outside Chesterfield high school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — What an unusual sight outside Cosby High School in Chesterfield Friday morning.

With a Tornado Warning in the area, and heavy rain falling, a student’s car became submerged in the school’s parking lot.

“With the heavy rain, a small drainage ditch had overflown and the driver tried to pull through,” Chesterfield Schools spokesman Shawn Smith said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

