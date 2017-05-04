× “Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style”

RICHMOND, Va.–

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts unveils another spectacular exhibition “Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style” set to open May 6 and run through August 27, 2017. The VMFA is the only venue on the East Coast showing the exhibition, which has been organized by the Seattle Art Museum in partnership with the Paris-based Fondation.

According to the VMFA,”the exhibition offers an intimate and comprehensive look at the lifetime achievement of Saint Laurent, one of history’s most radical and influential fashion designers. It Features 100 examples of haute couture and ready-to-wear garments, some never shown publicly before. It also includes costume jewelry and other accessories, photographs, drawings, films, and video from the Fondation’s vast archive. The exhibition traces the trajectory of Saint Laurent’s style as it developed throughout the course of his career, beginning in 1953 with the “Paper Doll Couture House” that he created as a teenager, which is being shown for the first time in the United States.” The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is open 365 days a year with free admission, for more information, visit www.vmfa.museum or call 804-340-1400.