Win Science Museum of Virginia gift pack, $250 Short Pump Town Center gift card

Don’t miss your chance to win a $250 Short Pump Town Center gift card from CBS 6 and a family fun prize pack from our friends at the Science Museum of Virginia!

The prize pack includes a family membership and is full of over $150 in gifts from Shop4Science for your science lover!

Click here to fill out the form and enter the contest.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winner on Monday, June 5.

And don’t miss “Da Vinci Alive – The Experience” opening Saturday, May 13 at the Science Museum of Virginia.