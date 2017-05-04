74-year-old missing from UVA Medical Center may be driving white Oldsmobile

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert in hopes of locating a 74-year-old man who disappeared from UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville last Friday.

Virginia State Police said Wallace Newell Jr., who suffers from a cognitive impairment, was last seen at the hospital on April 28 at 8:30 a.m.

Officials said Newell may be driving a white Oldsmobile Bravado with Ohio plates FKL7870.

Newell is described as a white male, 6 feet 01 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a purple or possibly red short sleeve T-shirt, khaki pants, white sneakers and a blue or denim light jacket or long sleeve shirt.

If you have seen him or have information that could help investigators, call the University of Virginia Police Department at 434-924-7166.

