Virginia mother accused of leaving 10-year-old alone while out of state

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – A Virginia mother has been arrested after police say she left her 10-year-old child at home alone while she went on a trip out of state.

Delisa Marie Torres, 29, of Woodbridge, was arrested when she returned home Wednesday night, according to Prince William County Police.

Police said they received a call Wednesday morning from the 10-year-old girl’s father, saying Torres left the state and their daughter was home alone.

Child protective services picked the girl up and released her to another family member.

Torres has been charged with felony child endangerment. She was released on a $3,000 unsecured bond.