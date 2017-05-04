× Motorcyclist killed in Portsmouth crash

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on High Street in Portsmouth on Thursday morning.

Portsmouth Police say calls reporting the crash were received at 7:57 a.m., according to WTKR in Norfolk.

The crash shut down High Street for several hours.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

There is no word on whether charges will be filed against the driver of the other vehicle.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles recently reminded both motorcyclists and motorists to travel with caution.

At least 26 motorcyclists have died so far this year on Virginia roadways. Statistically, the deadliest months of the year for motorcyclists in Virginia are from April to August.