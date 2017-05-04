Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Novelist David Leite is one of the six featured writers taking part in the Junior League of Richmond’s 72nd Annual Author and Book Dinner. Ahead of his appearance, David stopped by our LIVE show to talk about his book ‘Notes on a Banana: A Memoir of Food, Love and Manic Depression.’ The Luncheon takes place on Thursday, May 4th at 12:30 pm at the Tuckahoe Women’s Club on Dover Rd, and the 72nd Annual Author and Book Dinner takes place at the Greater Richmond Convention Center downtown on Thursday, May 4th. Both events for this year are sold out, but make sure to put them on your calendar for 2018! For more information you can visit http://www.jlrichmond.org

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE JUNIOR LEAGUE OF RICHMOND}