4 Henrico high schools named among best in Va.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Four Henrico County high schools were listed among the Top 35 public high schools in all of Virginia, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Deep Run High School (#11 in Virginia and #420 in the US), Glen Allen High School (#16 in Virginia and #533 in the US), Mills Godwin High School (#27 in Virginia and #851 in the US), and Douglas Freeman High School (#34 in Virginia and #1,262 in the US) were all included in the publications “Best High Schools” report.

“Henrico’s total of four ranked schools was the most in Central Virginia, and Deep Run was the highest ranked school in the region,” a Henrico Schools spokesman noted. “The U.S. News rankings are based on schools’ performance on state assessments, either in absolute terms or by exceeding statistical expectations based on the school’s relative level of student poverty; achieving proficiency rates on state tests for a school’s least-advantaged student groups; graduation rates; and how a school prepares students for college, based on AP exams.”

There are nine total high schools in Henrico County.

Cosby High School (#26 in Virginia and #835 in the US) and Midlothian High School (#35 in Virginia and #1,300 in US) were the two Chesterfield County High Schools included on the list.

Richmond Community High School (#17 in Virginia and #539 in the US) represented Richmond Public Schools.

Charter Schools and Magnet Schools were ranked in separate lists.