RICHMOND, Va. - This week is Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, and Jackson-Feild Behavioral Health Services is taking this time to raise awareness about the difficulties that many children face while coping with mental health issues. CEO Tricia Delano stopped by our LIVE show to fill us in on the services that Jackson-Feild provides, and the details behind the ‘Go Golfing for the Kids’ fundraiser event. ‘Go Golfing for the Kids’ takes place on Monday, May 8th at the Highlands Country Club in Chesterfield.To register for the event you can visit http://www.jacksonfeild.org or call 804-354-6929. For more information on the services provided by Jackson-Feild you can call 434-634-3217.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY JACKSON-FEILD BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SERVICES}