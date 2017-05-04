× Here are the discontinued and relocated bus stops ahead of GRTC Pulse

RICHMOND, Va. – GRTC announced dozens of discontinued and relocated bus stops Thursday in preparation for the new Pulse stations under construction and forthcoming Pulse service.

While the discontinued bus stops have been completely removed, relocated bus stops are active and open for service.

Discontinued bus stops:

486 Broad & Thompson EB

418 Broad & Davis EB

454 Broad & Monroe EB

439 Broad & Jefferson EB

363 Broad & 1st EB

365 Broad & 2nd EB

373 Broad & 5th EB

380 Broad & 7th EB

353 Broad & 12th EB

1615 Main & 17th EB

1626 Main & 25th EB

485 Broad & Thompson WB

470 Broad & Sheppard WB

484 Broad & Terminal WB

419 Broad & Davis WB

433 Broad & Harrison WB

455 Broad & Monroe WB

364 Broad & 1st WB

368 Broad & 3rd WB

2999 Broad & 6th WB

1614 Main & 17th WB

Relocated bus stops:

405 Broad & Willow Lawn EB (Relocated on the other side of CVS entrance near new Pulse station – Willow Lawn)

411 Broad & Chantilly EB (Relocated near new Pulse station – Staples Mill)

459 Broad & Robinson EB (Relocating near new Pulse station – Science Museum. TEMPORARILY OUT OF SERVICE)

432 Broad & Shafer EB (Relocated east in front of 7-11 store front, near new Pulse station – VCU & VUU)

383 Broad & 9th EB (Relocated to farside 8th St, near new Pulse station – Government Center)

1625 Main & 24th EB (Relocated to nearside 25th, near new Pulse station – Shockoe Bottom)

412 Broad & Chantilly WB (Relocated near new Pulse station – Staples Mill)

460 Broad & Robinson WB (Relocating near new Pulse station – Science Museum. TEMPORARILY OUT OF SERVICE)

392 Broad & Allison WB (Relocated west in front of building, near new Pulse station – Allison St)

440 Broad & Jefferson WB (Relocated to farside Adams St, near new Pulse station – Arts District)

354 Broad & 12th WB (Relocated midblock, near new Pulse station – VCU Hospital)

1613 Main & 15th WB (Relocated to farside 15th in front of the VDOT Parking Lot, near new Pulse station – Main Street Station)

Once completed, 10 new 40-foot buses will serve the Pulse Rapid Transit Route, a 7.6-mile stretch between Rocketts Landing and Willow Lawn. Among its features is that it is considered eco-friendly and runs on compressed natural gas.

The express routes will be made possible through Transit Signal Priority. The buses will be communicating with the traffic lights.

GRTC Pulse hopes to test the new route as early as August 2017. GRTC Pulse plans to start operating in October 2017.

For more information on the discontinued bus stops, please contact GRTC’s Customer Service Center at 804-358-4782.