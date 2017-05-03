× $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Short Pump Wegmans

SHORT PUMP, Va. — It appears a Wegmans shopper is $1 million richer.

The Virginia Lottery announced Wednesday at a $1 million Mega Millions was bought at the Wegmans in Short Pump.

“The winning numbers for the May 2 drawing were 5-14-42-43-58 and the Mega Ball number was 1,” a lottery official said. “This ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Mega Ball number. That wins Mega Millions’ second prize of $1 million.”

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

“The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery,” the spokesperson said. “This ticket was the only one in Virginia to match the first five numbers in last night’s drawing, and one of just two nationwide. No ticket matched all six numbers to win the estimated $15 million jackpot.”