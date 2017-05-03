

RICHMOND, Va. – The RVA East End Festival kicks off Friday, May 5th. Proceeds will benefit the arts and music education programs in the Richmond Public Schools in the east end. Richmond Councilwoman Cynthia Newbile and David Fisk from the Richmond Symphony shared the details and we enjoyed a musical performance from Chimbarozo Elementary Schools student choir. Come on out and enjoy The RVA East End Festival Friday, May 5th from 5 pm to 9 pm and Saturday, May 6th from noon to 8 pm at Chimborazo Park. For more information you can visit https://www.richmondsymphony.com/education-engagement/rva-east-end-festival-2017-the-gift-of-arts-and-music/