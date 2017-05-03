× Pedal through Petals Fundraiser

RICHMOND, Va.–

Pedal through Petals – Sunday, May 7

Amy’s Army of Cancer Warriors is dedicated to raising awareness about cancer research and prevention, including the life-saving cancer research conducted by VCU Massey Cancer Center. The group was developed by a group of friends who coalesced around the idea of promoting cancer prevention and research.

This family-friendly fundraiser benefits VCU Massey Cancer Center. It features Leisurely, flat, 6 mile bike ride that stops in gorgeous gardens in downtown RVA and Church Hill. Bike rentals are available, if you need a bike. It also features live bands, beer and wine garden, food trucks, massages and yoga, plus over $10,000 raffle prizes. Family Fun Zone: bounce castle, face painting, balloons, spinning prize wheel, crafts table, visits from Kickers players, Princesses & Nutzy. (FFZ Passes only $10 per kids.) For more information, tickets, merchandise for sale and volunteer sign up at www.AmysArmyRVA.com.

Amy, a partner at Hunton & Williams law firm, was treated at Massey Cancer Center in 2011 for breast cancer. She credits her survival to Massey. She led a sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle until about 10 years ago. Now she is an endurance athlete, having completed marathons, century rides, swims of up to five miles, and triathlons, including an Ironman.