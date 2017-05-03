Missing man last seen leaving apartment was in process of moving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a 32-year-old man who was in the process of moving when he vanished last week.

Richmond police said Jahad Ahi Chapman of the 700 block of Stockton Street was last seen leaving his apartment to go out for the evening on Friday, April 28.

"His phone has been cut off and he was in process of moving out of his apartment," Richmond Police spokesperson Gene Lepley said. "Detectives do not suspect foul play at this point, but they would like to reunite him with his family."

Chapman is described as a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. Officials said he has tattoos on his body, neck, face and hands.

If you have seen Chapman, call RPD Detective Jay Brissette at 804-337-4724 or the Department of Emergency Communications at 804-646-5100.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!