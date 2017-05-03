Police: Man used stolen credit cards at Forest Hill stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are looking for a man who used stolen credit cards at two Forest Hill businesses.

"Between 6 and 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, an adult male entered a vehicle in the 6200 block of Forest Hill Avenue and took cash and several credit cards," a Richmond Police spokesman said. "He then used those credit cards at a GameStop and CVS Pharmacy located in the 7100 block of Forest Hill Avenue."

Police described the suspect as a man possibly in his late-20s to late-30s, approximately 5’9” to 5’11 tall.

"At the time, he was wearing a white shirt underneath a dark button down coat, olive green pants, black and white or metallic sneakers and an Oakland Raiders baseball hat," police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Third Precinct Detective Eric Sandlin at 804-646-1010 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.