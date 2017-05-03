Check out the Que Pasa Festival



RICHMOND, Va. – Raul Cantu from Nacho Mama’s in Carytown stopped by the Virginia This Morning to share a tasty preview of the Que Pasa Festival. Raul walked us through creating his signature Spanish-inspired dish Arroz Con Pollo. The Que Pasa Festival is Saturday, May 6th from noon to 8:30 pm along the Canal Walk in Downtown Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.nachomamasva.com/

Arroz Con Pollo (Chicken With Spanish Rice)

3 tablespoons of vegetable oil

1⁄2 cup of chopped spanish onion

1⁄2 cup of green and red sweet peppers

1⁄2 cup of Green chiles(seeds and veins removed) Sub A small can of Rotel Chiles

2 cups of parboiled white rice

2 pounds of skinless, boneless Chicken Breast cut into cubes or sub skinless chicken thighs

2 cloves of chopped garlic, peeled and chopped, or one tablespoon of minced garlic

1 tablespoon of Cumin

1 tablespoon of Oregano

1 tablespoon of Black Pepper

3 and 3⁄4 cups of chicken broth

2 cups of tomato sauce

Salt to taste

Fresh chopped Cilantro

Small can or 1⁄2 cup of frozen Peas and Carrots

Heat oil, Saute the the chopped onions, peppers, over medium high heat for a few minutes, then add the rice and continue to cook, stirring frequently until the rice becomes translucent.

Add the chicken and garlic to the mixture and continue to cook for about another two to three minutes, pour in the chicken broth, all the spices including the black pepper, and tomato puree, add a pinch of salt and bring the mixture to boil, most of the chicken broths already have salt so a pinch at first then taste later and add more if needed. As soon as it boils, reduce to the heat so that the liquid is barely simmering. *add the peas and carrots on top as an option.

Cover the pot and let it simmer for about 25 minutes without removing the lid if it gets a bit dry sometimes because the heat is to hot on electric stoves, add a little more chicken broth, take the pan off the heat and let it sit for about 5 minutes or longer. Garnish with fresh chopped cilantro or fresh pico de gallo.