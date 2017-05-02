× Trump to meet with key Republicans opposed to health care bill

President Donald Trump will meet with two House Republicans opposed to the current health care bill Wednesday as the White House tries to salvage its effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Reps. Billy Long of Missouri and Fred Upton of Michigan will meet with the President to participate in negotiations on how pre-existing conditions are covered, Long said.

Long, who spoke with Trump Tuesday evening, said he and Upton are working on an amendment to try to protect people with pre-existing conditions.

“From day one, I’ve supported the rights of those with pre-existing illnesses to be covered, and in my view this undermines that effort, and I can’t be a part of it,” Upton told reporters Tuesday, explaining his decision to vote against the current bill. “Yes, there are ways to fix it. But the proposal that’s on the table now doesn’t work.”