× Richmond City Jail shuts down intake system due to virus

RICHMOND, Va. – In what Richmond Sheriff C.T. Woody calls an “emergency situation”, the Richmond City Jail has shut down their intake system due to a virus in their computer system.

Woody said the department is now manually processing inmates while the jail’s IT Department, City DIT, work to eliminate the virus. The IT department shut down the system around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“We’re doing it the old and long way,” he said.

Woody said they are doing the best they can manually, but they hope to have everything up and running sometime Wednesday, May 3.

He went on to say that the system will be shut down until they can verify where the virus came from.

CBS 6 reporter Chelsea Rarrick has reached out to the Richmond Police Department to see how the intake system shut down affects them. We are waiting to hear back.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.