Neighbors spot 3 teens tear through alley after Northside shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Neighbors in the Barton Heights community watched three juveniles running and yelling, "Run through the alley. Run this way!" before police surrounded the Norell Annex at 201 West Graham Road, near Battery Park in Northside.

The first call to 911 was for shots fired, at 5:17 p.m. Monday, followed shortly afterward by another call for a female shot in the arm.

Chief Alfred Durham said at the scene that three juveniles – one wearing a red bandana on his face – stormed into the building owned by Richmond Public Schools. No classes are taught there, it is used as an administration building by the Food and Nutrition staff work.

A man who did not want to be identified said his wife saw the three juveniles run away from the building.

"She saw them come down the steps from the school and run down across the street," he described. "They yelled, 'Run to the alley! Run!'"

The neighbor said he told an officer that was posted outside of his home what they witnessed but felt they were ignored.

"It was well over an hour before we saw police with K9s get the dog out and track the scent," he said. "Police continued to act like someone was in the building."

The witness described seeing "snipers on top of the roof" during the situation.

Maintenance crews were at the school replacing a shattered window at the front entrance with plywood boards. A worker said there were several busted doors inside the building that needed to be repaired.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the juveniles are believed to be between 12 and 14 years old.

When police arrived at the the scene, they found the doors of the building were locked. They forced entry and searched the building. Police located a female victim suffering non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The victim has since been released from the hospital, according to police.

Police have not yet elaborated on a motive or on the status of the search for the suspects.

Durham asked anybody in the community who saw individuals run from the school to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780 -1000. The suspect description is currently three young, African-American males. One was spotted Monday wearing all black with a red bandana on his face.