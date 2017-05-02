× Monument Ave. home sale one of April’s priciest

RICHMOND, Va. — A Monument Avenue property that’s turned heads for years at Christmastime for the decorated Cadillac parked alongside it was among the priciest homes sold in the Richmond area in April.

While the month’s top seller was a 7,100-square-foot house in Henrico County that closed April 28 for $1.82 million, the longtime home of Keith Kissee at 2300 Monument Ave., totaling 5,500 square feet, came in second with an April 21 close of $1.48 million, according to the Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service.

The Henrico home, located at 216 Middle Quarter Lane beside the Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course, was put under contract three days after its listing on March 15, ultimately selling just below its $1.85 million asking price.

Elizabeth McGill of Long & Foster represented the sellers, identified in county property records as trustees of Stephen and Sharon Loving. Stephen is a retired branch president with Automated Logic Corp. Online county records did not reflect the transaction as of Monday or identify the buyer, who was represented by Richard Bower of Joyner Fine Properties.

Kissee’s Monument home sold below its asking price of $1.59 million. City property records list the buyer as Derek M. Lewis, a managing director with local investment bank Harris Williams & Co.

The six-bedroom, 4½-bathroom house was listed last September by Joyner agent Ceci Amrhein-Gallasch. Lewis was represented by Kim Nix of One South Realty Group. The property was put into an LLC the day of the sale.

Kissee, a seedstock cattle consultant who also serves on the board of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Foundation, purchased the home in 1994 for $450,000. He said he decided to sell when friends offered to sell him the top-floor penthouse of The Prestwould condominiums at 612 W. Franklin St., overlooking Monroe Park.

