RICHMOND, Va. – Local Fitness Expert Tamara Arnold from Fitness Angel’s Training is hosting a women’s empowerment conference called “Reflections of Me” that’s happening Saturday, June 24th at the Colonial Heights Community Center on Roanoke Avenue. The event begins at 10 am. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/fitnessangeltraining/
Get empowered!
