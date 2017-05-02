Cooking with Chef K



RICHMOND, Va. – Cookbook Author and great friend of the show Chef K made a return visit into the Virginia This Morning kitchen and this time she brought along two special helpers to walk us through making two tasty and kid-friendly recipes just in time for Mother’s Day. Chef K will be a part of the upcoming “Brews, Blues and Barbecue on the River” Saturday, May 6th from noon to 6pm in historic Yorktown. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/chefkssoupersalads/?hc_ref=SEARCH

Mini Calzones

1 can prepared pizza dough

1 jar Marinara or Chef K’s Homemade Marinara

2 cups shredded Mozzarella cheese

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Other toppings as desired

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Roll out pizza dough to desired thickness. Cut into small rectangles or circles. Spoon sauce onto each piece, then add cheese and other toppings, as desired. Fold in half and press to seal edges. Bake in oven 10-12 minutes or until calzone dough is golden.

Aloha Ambrosia Salad

1 pineapple peeled, cored, chopped into 1 inch pieces

5 clementines peeled and segmented

½ cup sweetened coconut

½ cup Maraschino cherries

8 oz lite non-dairy whipped topping

In a large serving bowl, combine pineapple, clementines, coconut and cherries. Fold in non-dairy whipped topping. Mix completely, serve immediately.

Serves 6-8