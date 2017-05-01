AT 4: It’s siblings hour on Steve Harvey with ‘Property Brothers’

MONDAY — IT’S THE SIBLINGS HOUR! HGTV SUPERSTARS AND TWIN BROTHERS JONATHAN & DREW SCOTT! SIBLINGS COMPETE TO SEE WHICH DUO KNOWS EACH OTHER BEST, WITH STEVE’S TWIN DAUGHTERS BRANDI & KARLI, KIM GRAVEL & HER SISTER ALLISYN AND LAWRENCE ZARIAN & HIS TWIN BROTHER GREGORY!

All hour, Steve is celebrating siblings, taking a look at the love, the rivalry and the deep undeniable connection that all siblings share. And he’s kicking it all off with two of the most recognizable brothers on TV, HGTV superstars JONATHAN and DREW SCOTT! They’ve built an empire based on their talent for real estate and design and now host multiple HGTV shows including “Property Brothers” and “Brother Vs. Brother.”

Tune-in to catch up with Jonathan and Drew, with details on Drew’s recent engagement and upcoming wedding and news from Jonathan that he may now be “off the market” too!

Plus, the “Property Brothers” will stick around to help some siblings at odds, who say they could use Jonathan and Drew’s help getting through some tricky sibling situations. And since the theme for today’s show is siblings, Steve thought it would be fun to put some of his favorite siblings to the test to see just how well they know each other. Joining him for “Siblings Showdown” will be his twin daughters KARLI and BRANDI, frequent guest KIM GRAVEL and her sister

ALLISYN and celebrity stylist LAWRENCE ZARIAN and his twin brother GREGORY! Whichever duo ends up guessing the most correct answers about their sibling will win $5,000 to be donated to their favorite charity!

Watch “Steve Harvey” weekdays at 4 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 5 p.m.

TUESDAY — IT’S THE PROM HOUR! STEVE PRESENTS THE “YOUNG MAN’S GUIDE TO PROM,” WITH A GROUP OF TEEN BOYS THAT HAVE A LOT OF QUESTIONS! STEVE HELPS A YOUNG MAN PULL OFF THE ULTIMATE PROM-POSAL. TLC’S MONTE DURHAM FROM “SAY YES TO THE PROM DRESS!”

It’s prom season, which means that all across the country, teens are gearing up for what they hope will be one of the most memorable nights of their lives! These days, proms can be very elaborate, with the added pressure of making sure your “prom-posal” is attention-grabbing and memorable. Steve assembles a group of young men who all want to make their prom night special, but they’re not sure how to go about it. They have with a lot of questions – how do you ask a girl to the prom? What should you wear? If you’re just going as friends, who pays for the tickets? When is it appropriate to “make a move?” What if you’re a bad dancer?

Uncle Steve is answering all of their questions in this very special “Young Mans’ Guide to Prom!” And you won’t want to miss the moment when Steve helps one of the young men pull off the ultimate surprise prom-posal, right there on the “Steve Harvey” stage! And MONTE DURHAM, Fashion Director of TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress” joins Steve to talk about his annual spin-off show, “Say Yes to the Prom Dress.”

The program helps nearly 1,000 underserved and academically high achieving students make their prom dreams a reality, as the ladies get to choose from more than 2,500 donated dresses, accessories, bags and shoes. And Monte helps two young women achieve the fantasy look they want for their prom, with head-to-toe makeovers!

WEDNESDAY — STEVE MEETS HIS BIGGEST FAN, 3 YR. OLD ADELIE! STEVE SITS DOWN WITH FELLOW RADIO TITAN, CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD. A MAN WHO ADOPTED A HOMELESS TEEN AND HELPED HIM BECOME A COLLEGE BASKETBALL STANDOUT! STEVE HELPS A WOMAN FIND A GOOD COP TO GO ON A DATE WITH.

A woman in the audience named HANNAH tells Steve that her three-year-old daughter ADELIE is his biggest fan. But she was heartbroken to learn that she was too young to be in the studio audience. Hannah asks Steve to give Adelie a special shout-out on the show, but Steve does much better than that. He sends a car to pick Adelie up at the hotel, so he can meet his little fan face-to-face!

Then, Steve has helped a lot of women through different dating issues, but today, he’s tackling the most literal 911 dating emergency yet! CHRISTINA wants to date a cop. She comes from a family of police officers, with her dad working as a detective with the LAPD. Christina loves a man in uniform and tells Steve she thinks police officers are sexy and strong! Steve has found three top-notch police officers for Christina to meet. When it comes to the interrogation, Christina will play “good cop” and Steve will play “bad cop,” to help her choose which police officer she wants to take her out on a date!

Plus, Steve welcomes one of the hottest and most controversial voices on radio today, CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD, co-host of the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Breakfast Club.” His no-holds barred style has earned him the nickname “The Prince of Pissing People Off” and he has a new book called “Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It.” Tune-in for an intimate conversation between these two radio titan friends and find out how Steve influenced the tone of Charlamagne’s book and even inspired Charlamagne to wear a suit for the cover! And Steve chats with one of the best college basketball players in the country, CALEB SWANIGAN and his adoptive father, ROOSEVELT BARNES.

Last month, Caleb led Purdue’s basketball team to the Sweet 16 and many people believe he’s an NBA star in the making! What’s remarkable, is that just six years ago, Caleb was homeless and weighed over 360 pounds! Roosevelt realized that Caleb had potential as a basketball player, but knew he needed help to get there. Roosevelt is a former professional athlete himself, was part of Purdue’s team that went to the final four in 1980 and currently works as a sports agent while coaching basketball on the side. In order to help Caleb reach his full potential, Roosevelt knew it would be a full hands-on commitment, so he not only invited Caleb to live with him, he legally adopted him!

THURSDAY — DATING PRO BELA GANDHI HELPS TWO WOMEN REVAMP THEIR ONLINE DATING PROFILES. A SIX-YEAR-OLD GIRL THANKS HER OLDER BROTHER FOR TAKING HER TO THE DADDY-DAUGHTER DANCE. 19-YEAR-OLD ENTREPRENEUR JAYLEN BLEDSOE’S AMAZING SUCCESS STORY!

As much as everyone wants to meet their perfect match and fall in love, the process of getting there can be frustrating, especially for women who are trying to find men who are ready to commit. Steve invites two women who say they’re doing everything they can to find Mr. Right, including dating apps, but it’s just not working out for them. Steve brings in the best dating pro he knows, BELA GANDHI with the Smart Dating Academy, to teach these ladies everything they need to know about online dating, with complete overhauls of their dating profile, so they can start attracting the right kind of men!

Then, there’s nothing quite like the relationship and bond between siblings. Steve welcomes six-year-old NOOR, who wants Steve’s help in thanking her big brother, 18-year-old MOHAMMAD, for something he did to make her feel like the most special girl in the world. Noor and Mohammad’s father left the family about a year ago. Noor was devastated to think that she wouldn’t be able to go to her school’s daddy-daughter dance, but Noor jumped into action and offered to take her instead!

And Steve introduces the audience to a 19-year-old entrepreneur and highly accomplished motivational speaker, JAYLEN BLEDSOE! At the age of 12, Jaylen turned a $100 investment into a multi-million dollar company! He was even named one of the 100 Most Influential African Americans by Ebony Magazine, along with President Obama and Oprah Winfrey. Tune-in to hear Jaylen’s success story and how people don’t always take him seriously, just because of his age.

FRIDAY — A STYLE MAKEOVER FOR JAKE JOHNSON FROM FOX’S “NEW GIRL!” STEVE’S DAUGHTER MORGAN HELPS A WOMAN PLAN A KIDS BITHDAY PARTY. MORGAN’S TWO-YEAR OLD DAUGHTER ELLE MAKES HER TV DEBUT! CELEBRATE CINCO DE MAYO WITH TOP CHEF CONTESTANT CARLOS GAYTAN!

Steve welcomes JAKE JOHNSON from the hit show on FOX, “New Girl!” Jake is part of a new Netflix original movie called “Win It All” and will be seen in this summer’s anticipated hit, “Mummy” with Tom Cruise! Jake is a big fan of Steve’s style, but admits that he’s much more comfortable in cargo shorts than he is in a suit and tie. Steve is more than happy to help Jake incorporate some style and swag into his look, with a head-to-toe makeover. You won’t want to miss this transformation, which will leave Jake feeling red carpet ready! Then, Steve’s daughter MORGAN stops by, ready to help a mom who needs assistance planning a joint birthday party for her four and five-year-old children. Morgan visited the mom’s home in Atlanta to help her come up with some simple party “cheats” and pull off the perfect birthday celebration for her kids! Plus, Morgan will bring an extra special surprise to the set, her two-year-old daughter ELLE, who will follow Harvey tradition by making her television debut! And Steve celebrates Cinco de Mayo with a cooking lesson from former “Top Chef” contestant CHEF CARLOS GAYTAN, whose Chicago restaurant Mexique, is considered one of the finest Mexican restaurants in the country!

