Showers, thunderstorms Monday; severe weather likely

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will increase during the day, with rain chances going up later in the day as a cold front approaches from the west.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely across the region during the evening and into the night.

The I-95 corridor (including Metro RVA) is under an enhanced risk for severe weather. This means a few storms may be produce gusty winds and hail.

Behind the front, a couple of really nice days are on tap Tuesday and Wednesday with lots of sunshine, pleasant temperatures and much lower humidity.

A rather larger storm system will impact the area later in the week, bringing high rain chances and cooler air. A few thunderstorms are possible as well.

By next weekend, it will be cooler with daytime highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the low 50s. There still may be a few pop-up showers on Saturday, but Sunday looks dry at this point.