Richmond School Board approves nearly $300,000 severance for Bedden

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Dana Bedden will receive nearly $300,000 in severance when he leaves his post at the end of June.

A severance deal of $294,571 was agreed upon Monday night by the city’s School Board in a 7-1-1 vote.

The severance includes money for unused vacation and sick days that he has accrued during his tenue as Superintendent.

Bedden will depart the school system with two years left on his contract.

Dr. Bedden took over RPS in 2014.

He received a contract extension the following year that would have kept him in his current role in school leadership until June 2019.

Teachers, parents, and city leaders have been critical of the way the School Board handled Bedden’s sudden departure. School Board members have said they were ready to go in a different direction, but have not yet said what factors led to the decision.

Last week, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney also called on the School Board to better explain their decision making process.

“Now I wish that the school board would explain a little bit more to the public, I think the public is owed that,” said Stoney.

A search firm will begin to search for Bedden’s replacement on August 1, 2017.

Bedden was not in attendance at Monday’s School Board meeting.

School Board member Young wants search firm for Superintendent to consider people with no schools experience @CBS6 @RPS_Schools — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) May 1, 2017