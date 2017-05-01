× Richmond, Petersburg rank in top 50 worst mosquito cities

Richmond, Va. –Richmond and Petersburg were ranked together on Orkin’s Top 50 Mosquito Cities, appearing near the middle of the list in the 23rd spot.

Orkin creates their list based on the number of mosquito customers served during the previous mosquito season (April 1, 2016 – March 31, 2017), including both residential and commercial customers.

“Mosquitoes are a public health threat,” said Orkin entomologist, Mark Beavers, Ph.D. “Zika virus is currently one of the most notable illnesses that can be spread by mosquitoes, and it will likely be a problem again this year, especially in areas where the type of mosquito that can carry the virus thrives.”

Atlanta Washington, D.C. (+1) Chicago (-1) New York (+1) Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (+8) Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas Houston (+5) Detroit (-4) Charlotte, N.C. (-1) Nashville, Tenn. (-3) Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla. (+11) Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Fla. (+11) Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, Va. (+1) Memphis, Tenn. (-3) Mobile-Pensacola, Fla. (+11) West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, Fla. (+15) Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (-8) Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, Mich. (-3) Boston (-9) Phoenix, Ariz. Philadelphia (+9) Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C., Asheville, N.C (-6) Richmond-Petersburg, Va. (-2) Kansas City, Mo. (+25) Cleveland-Akron-Canton, Ohio (-7) Louis, Mo. New Orleans, La. (+16) Baltimore, Md. (+9) Los Angeles Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn. (-11) Hartford-New Haven, Conn. (-8) Lafayette, La. (+12) Knoxville, Tenn. (+1) Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y. (-17) Indianapolis, Ind. (-8) Birmingham, Ala. (+11) Austin, Texas (+11) Cincinnati, Ohio (+7) San Antonio, Texas Baton Rouge, La. Charleston, S.C. (-16) Shreveport, La. Columbia, S.C. Columbus, Ohio (-12) Bangor, Maine (-16) Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, Mich. (-18) Greensboro-High Pt.-Winston-Salem, N.C. (-9) Myrtle Beach-Florence, S.C. (-2) Tulsa, Okla. (-13) Little Rock-Pine Bluff, Ark.

The pest company also recommended the following tips to help residents protect against mosquitoes:

Eliminate Mosquito-Friendly Conditions in and Around Your Yard

Remove standing water buckets, toys and other containers, as mosquitoes can breed in just an inch of standing water.

Change water weekly in bird baths, fountains, potted plants and any containers that hold standing water.

Keep pool water treated and circulating.

Regularly clean gutters so water doesn’t pool.

Trim shrubbery, as adult mosquitoes like to rest in dark areas with high humidity, such as under the leaves of lush vegetation.

Prevent Mosquitoes from Biting

Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and long pants. Mosquitoes can bite through tight clothing.

Apply an EPA-registered mosquito repellent containing products such as DEET, picaridin or IR3535.

Eliminate Entry Points