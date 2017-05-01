Fire crews battle Short Pump house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters are working to control a house fire in Short Pump.
Fire crews were called to the 12400 block of Gayton Bluff Lane, in the Gayton Station neighborhood, at about 12:30 p.m.
Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting from the second floor of the home.
Fire crews marked the fire under control at 1:11 p.m.
There have been no reports of injuries at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
37.653788 -77.642307