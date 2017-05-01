× Police: Man impersonated officer before Henrico assault

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An Ashland man has been charged following an assault on Williamsburg Road in Henrico County.

“The victim reported someone knocked on the door [along the 5700 block of Williamsburg Road] and identified himself as the police,” a Henrico Police spokesman said of the March 13 incident. “When the door was opened, the suspect entered the room and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the victim was struck with a handgun. After a struggle, the suspect fled.”

The victim was later treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation led police to Daniel Lee Gayle.

Gayle, 34, was charged with burglary, abduction, impersonating a police officer, assault, brandishing a firearm, and use of a firearm during in commission of a felony.

