× Barre fitness studio readies launch in West End retail strip

HENRICO, Va. — Following recent arrivals to the fitness market in Church Hill and the Fan, the West End soon will have a new place where Richmonders can get in shape.

Bar Method, a West Coast-based gym franchise, is preparing to open its first Richmond-area location at the Village Shopping Center at Patterson Avenue and Three Chopt Road. The 4,000-square-foot space will have two studios, locker rooms, retail space and a childcare area.

Franchisees Nikki Davis and Cary Hairfield said they plan to open the studio in early May. They have a multi-year lease in the space, formerly home to Salon del Sol.

The Richmond location will be the second Virginia outpost for Bar Method, which utilizes ballet barres in its workouts.

“Our teachers are what set Bar Method apart,” Davis said. “It’s physical therapy-based. Bar Method mandates its teachers take a three-month physiology course.”

Click here to keep reading on RichmondBizSense.com.