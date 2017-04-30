Strong storms followed by cooler and less humid weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- We broke yet another record low Sunday morning as muggy conditions kept temperatures around 70°.

This marks the third day in a row that we have had the warmest low temperatures on record for this point in April. Saturday's 73° was the warmest low temperature ever recorded in any April since records began in 1897. Low temperatures Sunday night into Monday morning should be near or just shy of the record.

A strong cold front will pass through late Monday with some showers and thunderstorms. We do have the potential for some strong storms with gusty winds and hail late in the day through the evening, especially west of Interstate 95. The storm threat should end after about 2 a.m. Monday night.

Behind this cold front, it will turn much less humid Tuesday into Wednesday. Humidity levels will bump back up a bit at the end of the week when our next storm arrives.

After seeing highs near 90° this weekend and in the mid 80s on Monday, highs and lows will be much cooler Tuesday and Wednesday.

High temperatures at the end of the week will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s Friday through Sunday.

