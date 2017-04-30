What Richmond firefighters do for kids after call will make your day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Firefighters spent time showing off their skills to some children in the neighborhood after a call on Richmond’s East End Thursday evening.

Crews were called to a home in the 2000 block of Redwood Avenue for a report of a partial ceiling collapse.

One adult suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

But before crews headed back to the firehouse, some firefighters took time out of their day to give back to the community.

WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Dustin Kelley, who was on the scene to cover the collapse, captured the exchange.

The touching video shows one firefighter asking the a group of kids gathered around the truck who they should call if an emergency happens.

“911,” the kids shout back.

The firefighter then shows the children what it takes to gear up to fight a fire.

“I get dressed just like this. Put my boots on,” the firefighter explains.

This happens as another member of the team urges the firefighter to speed up since seconds matter.

One little girl then asks the firefighter if he ever gets scared fighting fires.

“Sometimes,” he admits as he continues to suit up.

After the demonstration, the kids get a tour of the fire truck and all of its equipment, including the headsets crews use to communicate with dispatchers.

The tour ends with a high-five.

Thank you, RFD!