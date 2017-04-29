Summer-like weekend with record temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Saturday will mark the hottest day of the year, and the hottest temperature since last September 14. High temperatures will be near or above 90° in many locations. The normal high for Saturday is 74° and the record is 94° from 1974.

Saturday started off with low temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The normal low is 50° for this date.

Before the sun rose Saturday morning, Richmond International had already shattered two records. We've seen the warmest low temperatures since records have been kept. This occurred Friday and Saturday mornings, and will occur again on Sunday. The temperatures Monday morning may fall just shy of the record.

In addition to the heat, humid conditions will produce heat index temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. This is how hot the air will feel to your body. Also keep in mind that temperatures are taken in the shade, and exposure to direct sun will be even hotter.

Clusters of storms will track near a stalled front located northwest of Virginia. A few storms may drift into the state Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. The best chance for this to happen will be for areas north of I-64.

Any storm that does develop may produce gusty winds and some hail.

Temperatures on Sunday will be a few degrees lower, but it will still be a humid and fairly hot day.

We will see cooler temperatures for the week ahead, and highs may struggle to get out of the 60s Friday and Saturday.

