Russell Wilson and Ciara welcome baby girl

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s baby girl is here.

The singer and her Seattle Seahawks quarterback husband welcomed their new baby Friday, the couple announced on their social media accounts.

“Dear Sienna Princess Wilson. No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You,” Ciara wrote on Instagram under a picture of her at the beach.

Daddy & Mommy. pic.twitter.com/RmUNkHxd5A — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 29, 2017

The baby girl weighed in at 7 pounds and 13 ounces, the singer wrote.

It’s the couple’s first child together. They married last year, and used Instagram in October to announce they were expecting a baby.

The “1, 2 Step” singer has a son from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

Before announcing her latest pregnancy, Ciara told CNN that having her first son was “game changing for my life as a woman.”