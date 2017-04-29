Police ID 69-year-old bicyclist hit, killed near McGuire VA Medical Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released the name of the 69-year-old man riding a bicycle who was fatally struck in South Richmond near McGuire VA Medical Center Friday night.

Officials said John H. Shelton Jr., of the 3500 block of Broad Rock Road, died at the scene.

Richmond police said officers were called to the intersection of Hopkins Road and Veterans Street at 10:39 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim and police said the vehicle that stuck Shelton remained at the scene.

The Richmond Police Department Crash Team responded and interviewed the driver and witnesses and took measurements," Richmond Police spokesman James Mercante said. "The vehicle that struck Shelton, an Oldsmobile sedan, was travelling westbound in the 1600 block of Hopkins Road, and had the right-of-way, when Shelton attempted to cross Hopkins Road on his bicycle and was struck by the vehicle."

Charges against the driver are not expected to be filed.

If you have information that could help investigators, call SOD Officer J. Ozolins at 804-646-1343 or Sergeant G. Borges at 804-646-3132 or call Crime Stoppers at -804-780-1000.

Stay with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News at 6 and 11 p.m. for updates on this developing story.