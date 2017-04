Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASCAR returns to Richmond International Raceway and Colonial Heights' Gray Gaulding will be among the 43 drivers that will compete in the race. He also will be making his first trip to the top series.

And while he has raced at RIR before in the K&N Series, it is no understatement to say that this is the biggest weekend of his young career and he's already feeling it.

We caught up with the 19 year old as he prepares to race against the best drivers in the world at RIR.