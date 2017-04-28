× Ludacris in Richmond: Stone Soul Music and Food Festival acts revealed

RICHMOND, Va. — Grammy Award-winner Ludacris will perform at the 13th Annual Stone Soul Music and Food Festival at the Classic Amphitheater at the Richmond Raceway Complex. The festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 10.

“Also hitting the stage will be performances by Fat Joe and Remy Ma, rapper Meek Mill, and R&B legend Ginuwine,” organizers said. “Radio One Richmond will be make a second round of huge artist announcements on Friday, May 5.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $47.

“Each year our goal at Radio One is to give the residents and guests of the City of Richmond the biggest and best experiences in Music and Food as they kick off the summer season,” Marsha P. Landess, Vice President, General Manager of Radio One Richmond, said. “Our Stone Soul 2017 line up will continue with that tradition. Be prepared for a party like no other.”

