× Quirk Hotel announces $3.75M deal for Charlottesville expansion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Having secured its spot in Wahoo Country with a seven-figure deal, a local hotel’s expansion to Charlottesville is officially a go.

Quirk Hotel announced Thursday it is going forward with its previously reported plan to build a second location in Charlottesville’s West Main Street corridor. The announcement comes two months after an entity tied to Quirk owners Ted and Katie Ukrop closed on the 0.6-acre property they were eyeing in the city at 425, 501 and 503 W. Main St., near Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

Charlottesville property records show Quirk Charlottesville LLC purchased the property in February for $3.75 million. The three parcels were previously owned by Charlottesville-based The Sutton Group LLC, which paid $711,500 for the combined property in 2002.

The purchase price is comparable to what the Ukrops paid for Quirk’s downtown Richmond location. The couple worked with Bank Street Advisors broker Christian Kiniry in 2015 to convert the former J.B. Mosby & Co. department store building at 201 W. Broad St., which was purchased in 1997 for $2.3 million, and an adjacent building purchased in 2014 for $830,000 into the 74-room hotel and adjoining art gallery.

Kiniry said last November the Charlottesville Quirk would be comparable to Richmond’s. Designs remain in the works, but Thursday’s announcement said the Charlottesville hotel would total 78 rooms and would similarly include a rooftop bar with 360-degree views, meeting and banquet spaces, and an on-site restaurant with a menu developed by chef David Dunlap of Quirk’s Maple & Pine restaurant.

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com.