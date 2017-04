Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A person walking was struck by a car Friday night in Chesterfield County.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 2500 block of Willis Road.

Police said the victim was transported to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

No charges had been filed as of 11 p.m.

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.