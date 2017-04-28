Man charged with Attempted Murder after incident near Cary Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police arrested and charged 27-year-old Montez Ellis, of Grayland Avenue, with Attempted Murder and Use of a Firearm by a Felon in connection to a shooting near Carytown.

Police were called to the 300 block of South Sheppard Street, at about 1:41 a.m. on April 25, to investigate a report of random gunfire.

About 20 minutes later a shooting victim arrived at the hospital with life-threatening gunshots wounds to his back.

Police determined the shooting victim, described as a juvenile male, had walked to the hospital from the South Sheppard Street shooting scene.

The shooting victim is now listed in stable condition.

Richmond girl scared by shooting suspect on front porch

Moments after gunshots rang out in her neighborhood, Sarah Scott said she found a young man sitting on her front porch. Police officers later told her he was the friend of the shooting victim.

"He wanted to blend in like he lived here so officers would leave him alone," Scott said. "I believe he had the gun sitting under him and when the cops pulled up he just sat here and he didn’t try to run. They just arrested him."

A neighbor's security cameras captured the friend running and attempting to break into Scott's home.

"He was running around the corner, he wiped out and slid across the ground," she described. "His hat came off and his gun slid across the ground. He was in the backyard trying to come in the backdoor, but it was locked and so he came around the front but the door was locked also."

Officers later arrested the suspect in the front yard.

"He kept saying he was 18 and that he didn’t know where he was and to call his mom," Scott remembered.

