× May Festival Guide 2017

RICHMOND, Va. — It is officially festival season. The events calendar is stacked and the weather also promises warm sunny days — all the better to adventure out and see, taste, and hear the best of Richmond. Go do all the things before spring and summer are suddenly over and you’re wrapping Christmas presents.

April 28, FRIDAY

French Food festival

Master Chef Paul Elbling’s will showcase his authentic French cuisine along with a variety of delicious offerings from six other local chefs. There will also be live entertainment, vendors, and children’s games. From 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. at Little Sisters of the Poor campus at 1503 Michaels Road, Henrico.

APRIL 29, SATURDAY

French Food festival

Master Chef Paul Elbling’s will showcase his authentic French cuisine along with a variety of delicious offerings from six other local chefs. There will also be live entertainment, vendors, and children’s games. From 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. at Little Sisters of the Poor campus at 1503 Michaels Road, Henrico.

Woofstock

Woofstock is Richmond Animal League’s annual family and dog-friendly festival held to bring awareness to the homeless pet population. Join RAL for a day full of adoptable pets from local rescues, games, live music, vendors, and more.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Westchester Commons at 15786 WC Main Street, Midlothian

Pedals and Gears

The Lakeside Avenue community, designated one of Richmond’s first Bike-Friendly Business Districts, will host its first ever bike festival. The day starts with a 10 a.m. ride from MacArthur Avenue to the Lakeside Farmer’s Market, via Bryan Park. Get a free pass to Lewis Ginter if you take the bike ride. There will be bike-related activities, live music, food and shopping specials. Most events take place around the market at 6106 Lakeside Avenue.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Smokin’ Barbecue Festival

Vendors will serve ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, pork tenderloin, sweet treats and more. There will also be artisans, crafters, live music and retailers.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9 East Old Street

Petersburg, VA 23805

Spring Bada-Bing

Spring Bada-bing is a juried, indie craft show held annually by Richmond Craft Mafia. Held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, 2408 Ownby Lane.

MAY 5, FRIDAY

First Fridays

A year-round artwalk highlighting art, restaurants, shops and organizations in the Art’s District.

Held in various locations around the Art District, which includes Broad, Grace and Marshall Streets, running from Monroe Street down to 6th Street.

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

See galleries for independent events

Friday Cheers

Friday Cheers gets the season started with Lee Fields & the Expressions with Kings

6 to 9:30 p.m.

Brown’s Island

$5 or $10 depending on the show, children under 12 are free

MAY 6, SATURDAY

Arts in the Park

A two-day arts and crafts show and sale; paintings, photography, pottery, jewelry, and woodworking. Free admission, free parking and free shuttles from Richmond City Stadium.

1300 Blanton Ave. at the Carillon

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Saturday)

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Sunday)

Central Virginia Corks and Taps Festival

Showcasing 10 wineries, 2 cideries, and 6 craft breweries from around Virginia; plus live music, food and beverage concessions, beer sales, specialty items and arts and crafts vendors. Proceeds will benefit the general scholarship and endowment funds for the Richmond Chapter of the Virginia Tech Alumni Association.

This year’s vineyards are: Castle Glen Winery, Byrd Cellars, Horton Vineyards, Hunt’s Vineyard, North Mountain Vineyard, Mattaponi Winery and Rebec Vineyards.

The breweries are: Strangeways, Hardywood, Center Of The Universe, Lickinghole, Isley, Midnight and Kindred Spirits.

Buskey Cider will be there.

Cost: $17/online, $20/Food Lion, $25/gate

Innsbrook Pavillion

Noon to 6 p.m.

¿Qué Pasa? Festival

Annual festival that highlights the food, music, and art of Virginia’s Latin American communities. An early Cinco de Mayo celebration. The downtown Canal Walk is transformed to resemble the famous Floating Gardens of Xochimilco. Free boat rides in the “floating gardens,” live Latin music and performances along the Canal Walk while visitors enjoy Hispanic food and beverages and shop for arts and crafts.

Free

11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

RVA East End Festival

A two-day outdoor musical experience in Chimborazo Park to benefit music programs in area schools. The event gets underway on Friday with a performance by the Richmond Symphony. There will be multiple food vendors and a beer garden on site and a Kid’s Zone. Chimborazo Park at 3200 E. Broad Street, Richmond.

Friday 5 – 9 p.m.

Saturday 12 – 8 p.m.

MAY 13, SATURDAY

Strawberry Street Festival

The 37th year of this fundraiser event for William Fox elementary. Food trucks, rides, games, raffle, fresh strawberries, vendors, and music. From noon – 4:30 p.m. William Fox Elementary School at 2300 Hanover Ave, Richmond.

Virginia Hops and Barley Festival

A festival highlighting Virginia micro-brew beer to support local charities. Around 40 varieties (including cider) from 20 breweries. There will be food vendors and music. Tickets gets you unlimited tastings to try different Virginia micro-brew beer. Full-size beers available for $5. From 1 – 7 p.m. at The Westchester Commons.

$15/before April 30; $20/ after May 1; and $25/gate; $50/VIP tickets. Also $10/designated driver ticket

1– 7 p.m. with last call at 6:45 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 19 – SUNDAY, MAY 21

Dominion Riverrock

Thousands will flock to the river for the outdoor sports and music festival held on Brown’s Island. All concerts are free and open to the public. The festival features a variety of outdoor sports including trail running, kayaking, biking, bouldering, slacklining, stand up paddleboarding, and dog jumping. Local food trucks and beer will be on-site.

Friday, 5-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, noon – 6 p.m.

Lebanese Food Festival

Enjoy Lebanese food and culture at the St. Anthony’s Maronite Catholic Church. Grape leaves, shawirma, kabobs, spinach pies, baked kibbee and more. Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 4611 Sadler Rd, Glen Allen.

Powhatan County Fair

A fair, with rides, fried food and entertainment at the Powhatan County Fairgrounds at 4042 Anderson Highway. Friday 5 p.m. until close, Saturday, 1 p.m. until close, Sunday 1 p.m. to close (Midway Rides Open at 1 PM on Sunday). General Admission/$5, rides separate cost

MAY 20, SATURDAY

Lake Anna Brewfest

A chance to enjoy Lake Anna and imbibe 75 regional and national beers. Admission is $25/gate and includes six beer sample tickets. Additional tickets may be purchased at the event for $1 each at the event, cash only. From noon – 5 p.m. at Lake Anna State Park, 6800 Lawyers Rd., Spotsylvania.

MAY 21, SUNDAY

The 10th Annual Jonny Z Festival

Hardywood and ART 180 present a variety of children’s activities including a moon bounce, face painting, and various art works. Vendors from Bizarre Market showcase local arts and crafts, with 10 percent of all sales benefiting ART 180. From noon to 6 p.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery 2408 Ownby Lane.