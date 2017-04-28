× Lombardy St. retail strip swaps Asian eateries

RICHMOND, Va. — After saying sayonara to its longtime Japanese steakhouse tenant, a VCU-area shopping center is ushering in another restaurant.

Ding’s Kitchen opened Wednesday at 711 N. Lombardy St., in the space formerly occupied by Sakura Japanese Sushi & Steak. The 2,600-square-foot space sits in an outparcel strip in the Kroger-anchored retail center.

Owen Ding and his wife, Amy, purchased the restaurant business from Sakura this year from its original owners for an undisclosed amount. It’s the couple’s first venture.

Owen said the couple invested nearly $130,000 into the restaurant since its acquisition.

Henry Wang, a broker with Williamsburg-based Coldwell Banker Commercial, handled the lease.

Sakura, which closed earlier this year, operated in the center for about seven years.

Owen, a researcher at the VCU Massey Cancer Center, said his wife will manage day-to-day operations at the restaurant. Owen said he’ll lend a helping hand when necessary on weekends.

The menu can be viewed, here.