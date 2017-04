RICHMOND, Va. — Police said a man riding a bicycle was struck and killed Friday night in South Richmond near McGuire VA Medical Center.

Capt. Greer Gould with Richmond police said the victim was hit in the 1600 block of Hopkins Road at 10:40 p.m.

The victim died at the scene, Gould said.

Additional details are expected to be released Saturday.

