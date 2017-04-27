× Woman killed crossing I-95

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating after a woman was killed just after midnight Thursday morning along Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County.

The woman, police said, died after she was struck by multiple vehicles as she tried to cross the interstate.

It was initially unclear why the woman was attempting to cross I-95.

The incident happened in the southbound lanes of I-95, around mile marker 64.2, near Route 288.

This is a developing story.