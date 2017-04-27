RICHMOND, Va. – Kimmie Cullingsworth is one of Richmond’s favorite treasures. She’s known around town as “The Crab Lady” and her tasty Shrimp and Crab Kickers are out of this world. She shared a lesson on the popular crustacean and shared a few of her shrimp and crab-inspired creations. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/The-Crab-Lady-109508429087868/
We got *Crabby with Kimmie Cullingsworth
-
VTM Favorite: Big Herm dishes up his 2nd Street Gumbo
-
How to make Big Herm’s Spicy Cashew Shrimp
-
Richmond’s favorite 10k is back!
-
Dig into savory Stove Top Crab Dip
-
Celebrate “The First Lady of Song”
-
-
L’Opossum wins Restaurant of the Year at 2017 Elby Awards
-
Moroccan Shrimp and Couscous Big Herm style
-
‘Big Herm’ brings the heat with his Spicy Shrimp Hushpuppies
-
Pop In and Join the Community Conversation at the Valentine Museum
-
Shaynefully Delicious Spicy Shrimp Stir Fry
-
-
The ancient game of Hurling
-
Casa Italiana’s Tasty Risotto
-
Instagram could earn you a night at a fancy Virginia hotel