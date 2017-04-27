TRAFFIC: Lanes closed I-95 south near Brook Road in Henrico

We got *Crabby with Kimmie Cullingsworth

Posted 1:56 pm, April 27, 2017, by


RICHMOND, Va. – Kimmie Cullingsworth is one of Richmond’s favorite treasures.  She’s known around town as “The Crab Lady” and her tasty Shrimp and Crab Kickers are out of this world.  She shared a lesson on the popular crustacean and shared a few of her shrimp and crab-inspired creations.  For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/The-Crab-Lady-109508429087868/