We got *Crabby with Kimmie Cullingsworth



RICHMOND, Va. – Kimmie Cullingsworth is one of Richmond’s favorite treasures. She’s known around town as “The Crab Lady” and her tasty Shrimp and Crab Kickers are out of this world. She shared a lesson on the popular crustacean and shared a few of her shrimp and crab-inspired creations. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/The-Crab-Lady-109508429087868/