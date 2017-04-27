Robert Randolph “The Jimi Hendrix of The Pedal Steel Guitar”



RICHMOND, Va. – Robert Randolph and the Family Band are popular on the music scene and are known for their Signature Soul sound. The group is celebrating the release of their new album, “Got Soul” and are currently on their Spring Tour which makes two separate stops here in Virginia. They performed two songs from their new album. Catch the band on stage Thursday, April 27th at The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell, doors Open at 6:30 pm. The band will perform LIVE Wednesday, May 17th at Shaka’s Live in Virginia Beach at 7pm. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/rrtfb/