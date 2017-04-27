TORONTO — Log on to Facebook this week and you might have seen troubling photos of a family’s cat that was allegedly abused at a Forest Hill construction site. Since there is a Forest Hill neighborhood in Richmond, some social media users in Central Virginia shared the post – possibly believing the abused cat was local.

In fact, he is from Forest Hill — a neighborhood in Toronto, Canada — and now we are happy to report the cat, named Kingsley, is improving.

“Kingsley just got home from his check up at the vet. He is doing very well. All his blood work came back normal which is good because his white blood cells were low,” owner Cortney Radomski posted on Facebook. “His burns on his ears still need to be treated topically, but they are healing nicely and his eyes still have some spots on the corneas but that should heal with continued use of the drops.”

Last week Cortney reporter Kingsley got out of their Forest Hill and made its way to a construction site. When he returned home, he was not the same cat.

“We think it is more than possible that someone on the site poured paint on him and sprayed him in the face with spray foam insulation,” she wrote. “It was all over his face, eyes and head. This is an act of animal cruelty and is devastating.”

One week, and one viral news story later, the response to Kingsley’s story left a lasting impact on Cortney.

“I have to say I feel so lucky that my boy is doing so well. I would also like to say that I am totally overwhelmed by all the comments and shares this post has gotten,” she wrote. “The amount of love and support for Kingsley has been incredible and my family is so thankful to everyone who reached out with compassion for Kingsley. This is proof that there is so much more good in the world than bad. Thank you everyone!”