Joe Morrissey to play ‘loving husband’ in Mother’s Day play

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Months after a failed run for mayor, controversial Richmond attorney Joe Morrissey is trying out his acting chops.

The former state delegate is set to appear in a play called "I'll Always Love My Mama."

According to a news release, Morrissey will play the part of "Michael," described as a "loving husband."

Morrissey told WTVR CBS 6 Thursday night that he is "very excited" about the opportunity.

Tickets for the play, which will be held at the Henrico Theatre on Mother's Day, are $35.